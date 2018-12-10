 »   »   »  Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira Turns 3: Sonam Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Attend The Bash

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra' doting daughter Adira turned three yesterday. The couple threw a birthday bash at Yash Raj studio which saw the attendance of many Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Soha Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bhumi Pednekar amongst others. The B-town brigade turned up at the party to wish little Adira.

We bring you some of the pictures who came to celebrate little Adira's birthday-

Soha Ali Khan With Her Daughter Inaya Soha Ali Khan dropped in with her daughter Inaya to wish Adira. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all smiles for the paparazzi with her hubby Raj and her kids. Sonam Kapoor The 'Veere Di Wedding' looks busy talking to someone on her phone. Is it her hubby Anand Ahuja on the other line? Neil Nitin Mukesh Neil Nitin Mukesh too arrived at the party with his newborn daughter Nurvi. Kajol Kajol was also spotted at Adira's birthday bash.

Speaking about Adira, Rani had earlier said that after motherhood, she understood what true love is. Talking about why she keeps her daughter away from the prying eyes of paparazzi, the actress was earlier quoted as saying, "I don't understand the unnecessary exposure a kid is forced to have when they're young. I don't want my daughter to grow to be entitled. Her only entitlement today is that she has famous parents, but that's it. It's not something she has earned."

She further added, "When she grows up, she will need to earn her own status. And that's why I feel it necessary to keep her away from the media glare. I have managed to go by all this time without a single picture of my daughter being published, I'm sure it's possible for others to do so too."

On the work front, Rani was last seen in YRF's Hichki who not only earned rave reviews but also ended up as a sleeper hit the box office.