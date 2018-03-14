 »   »   » A Brutally Honest Rani Mukerji Says She Will STOP Doing More Films If Hichki FLOPS

From being every 90s teenager's crush to being an inspiration for all the young actresses, Rani Mukerji has come a long back and we gotta say that her jouney wasn't a bed of roses. The actress had not only witnessed immense popularity but also saw a difficult phase, where she her films bombed at the box-office one after one.

She was last seen in Mardaani (2014) and after good four years, she is all set to make a comeback with a female-oriented film, Hichki, which deals with Tourette's Syndrome and for that alone, we'd give Rani a thumbs up.



Recently, while talking to Deccan Chronicle, when Rani was asked if would like to do more films post Hichki, she rather gave an unexpected reply and said it all depends on how Hichki and other films work!



Rani's First Priority Is Adira Speaking about the same, Rani said, "My life is changed 360 degrees because child gives birth to a mother. Every mother is different as every child is different.

It is really an amazing phase of my life that I am going through today because nothing is more important than my daughter."



Rani Will Sign More Films On The Basis Of Hichki's BO Report "And it is going to be a really interesting phase in films too because if ‘Hichki' runs, I would be part of many more great film ahead but if the film doesn't do extremely well, I might not be able to do so many films frequently since it is all about box office."

Rani On Aiyyaa's Big Failure When asked if the failure of Aiyyaa still haunts her, she said "It is very strange that till today people talk so much about the film. It was just one of those films that people couldn't relate to it. It had a great music too."

Rani On Featuring In Husband Aditya Chopra's Directorial Speaking about the same, Rani said, "I hope so and we have spoken about it too but I don't think it would happen.

We are just too comfortable with each other as people to be able to look ourselves in the work space together. I will be another character and he has to direct that character. It will be too weird."





When asked how far the industry has changed since the time she debuted in Bollywood, Rani said, "In every phase there has been a healthy competition. Every time you are pitted against someone.



People have compared your success graph with others. I think it is good to keep everyone on toes, doesn't make you feel lethargic. You can't always keep competing with yourself."