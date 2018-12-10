 »   »   »  When Ranveer-Deepika, Abhishek-Aishwarya Danced Like There's No Tomorrow At Isha Ambani's Sangeet!

Isha Ambani Wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rock the dance floor; Watch Video |FilmiBeat

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's glitzy wedding is currently trending everywhere on the internet. The pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started with the Bollywood biggies making their presence felt and even international personalities like Beyonce, Hilary Clinton being a part of it. While everybody is busy drooling over the inside pictures and videos, we bring you some more sneak-peek that's upped our excitement levels.

One of the inside videos featuring Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunting their 'thumkas' with their better halves- Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan. Check out the video here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amann Nagpal (@amannbeyond) on Dec 10, 2018 at 1:40am PST

You won't stop smiling after watching Deepika danced to the tunes of Chogada. Have a look here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amann Nagpal (@amannbeyond) on Dec 10, 2018 at 12:56am PST

Of course, there was some jamming session with Ranveer Singh as well-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amann Nagpal (@amannbeyond) on Dec 10, 2018 at 12:57am PST

When Ranveer Singh showed off his moves to Veerey Di Wedding's 'Tareefan'. Sonam Kapoor, are you watching this?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amann Nagpal (@amannbeyond) on Dec 10, 2018 at 1:13am PST

Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan went 'Jumma Jumma' and it was crazy-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amann Nagpal (@amannbeyond) on Dec 10, 2018 at 1:26am PST

This video of Sidharth Malhotra is worth 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulhaniyaa.com-Indian Weddings (@dulhaniyaa) on Dec 9, 2018 at 11:50pm PST

Meanwhile, Karan Johar gave KSG's 'Bole Chudiyaan' his own twist! We are sure Kareena Kapoor Khan would approve of this!

Don't Miss Deepika Padukone's Epic Expression! What's the fun in a party without some goofy pictures? A Million-Dollar Moment Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan set the dance floor on fire when they grooved to 'Gallan Goodiyaan' song. Pose Like Deepika The 'Padmaavat' actress' red hot look is definitely to be bookmarked for this wedding season. A Candid Click Raveena Tandon is immersed in a conversation with Nita Ambani while her daughter looks on.

