Ranveer, Deepika, Aishwarya & Aaradhya Captured In One Frame & The Moment Is Priceless!

By
    Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities was quite a star-studded affair with the majority of Bollywood celebrities having a time of their lives under one roof and dancing the night away. The Ambanis even had popstar Beyonce flying down to Udaipur to entertain the guests with her performance. After her act, they hosted a DJ night where several B-town celebrities were seen having a blast.

    We recently came across some more pictures from Isha's pre-wedding festivities which proves that everyone had a great time at the bash-

    This Is Nothing Less Than An Oscar Selfie

    Make-up artist Mickey Contractor shared a groupfie where Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya.

    The Dazzling Diva

    Mickey captioned this picture as, "You can see the stars in my eyes!!!!😘❤️with a star that shines beyond!!! I loveeeeeee her!!!!!Inspirational to say the least!!!!!!! #makeup #diva #rekha."

    There's A Hilarious Story Behind This Picture Shared By Varun Dhawan

    The young lad wrote, "When CLASS meets MASS the result is JHAKAAS. I totally took this picture to troll all of them but they honestly look so beautiful I just love my hair @karanjohar @natasha.poonawalla @therealkarismakapoor."

    Dance Like No One Is Watching!

    In this picture, Deepika and Abhishek are seen matching steps. Oh wait, we even spotted Karishma Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the background!

    Happy Faces

    We even came across a picture where Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya are seen having a gala time at the pre-wedding festivities.

