 »   »   »  Ranveer-Deepika's B-Town Bash: A Photographer Tells Mukesh Ambani, 'Sir, Jio Nahi Chal Raha'!

Recently, the newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted a party in Mumbai to celebrate their wedding. The function saw the attendance of the whose' who from the industry and included big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif amongst others.

Apart from B-town celebs, the party was also graced by Reliance honcho Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, daughter Isha, sons Akash and Anant, Akash's fiancee Shloka Mehta and Anant's just friend Radhika Merchant.

As the Ambani family took their places in front of the lens to pose for pictures for the paparazzi, a hilarious incident took place which left the industrialist red-faced.

It so happened that while the Ambanis were busy getting their pictures clicked, a photographer quipped, "Sir, Jio nahi chal raha hai," (Sir, Jio isn't working)."

An unfazed Mukesh Ambani, after the paparazzo shouted his complaint at him, went on to smile at the cameras and then walked over to Sanjay Dutt, who had arrived on the scene.

Watch the video here which will leave you in splits-

Before attending Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's Bollywood bash, the Ambanis were in Jodhpur to be part of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's sangeet and wedding ceremonies.

Meanwhile, most of the Bollywood turned up at Ranveer-Deepika's party and danced the night away with the newlyweds.

