Ranveer- Deepika's Mumbai Reception: Couple To Party With B-Town Celebs, A Musical Night In Store!

    The celebration continues for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. After dating for almost six years, the couple tied the knot at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions. Post that, the newly weds hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru, which was followed by a wedding party organized by Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani followed by a wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Tonight, DeepVeer will be celebrating their wedding with B-town celebrities with a second reception at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Meanwhile, we have some fresh dope about it-

    The Reception Invite

    Earlier, Manisha Koirala had shared a glimpse of the wedding reception invite which was deep red in color.

    Get Ready For The B-Town Folks To Hit The Dance Floor

    A source was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife, "Ranveer has apparently personally got the playlist curated for a night of singing and dancing."

    We Just Can't Wait To Watch Deepika- Ranveer's Attire

    With today's theme being black tie, speculation are rife that Ranveer may don a tuxedo. His lady love on the other hand, might steal the show in a gown.

    All Stars Under One Roof

    Reportedly names like Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and many more, have been invited for DeepVeer's reception.

    A source told HT that over 800 people are expected to attend the reception including actors, directors, crew members and other people from the showbiz world.

    ranveer singh deepika padukone
