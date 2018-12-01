 »   »   »  Ranveer- Deepika's Mumbai Reception: Couple To Party With B-Town Celebs, A Musical Night In Store!

The Reception Invite

Earlier, Manisha Koirala had shared a glimpse of the wedding reception invite which was deep red in color.

Get Ready For The B-Town Folks To Hit The Dance Floor

A source was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife, "Ranveer has apparently personally got the playlist curated for a night of singing and dancing."

We Just Can't Wait To Watch Deepika- Ranveer's Attire

With today's theme being black tie, speculation are rife that Ranveer may don a tuxedo. His lady love on the other hand, might steal the show in a gown.

All Stars Under One Roof

Reportedly names like Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and many more, have been invited for DeepVeer's reception.

A source told HT that over 800 people are expected to attend the reception including actors, directors, crew members and other people from the showbiz world.