English
 »   »   »  Ranveer, Deepika, Rajkummar, Kartik Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Dinesh Vijan's Wedding Bash!

Ranveer, Deepika, Rajkummar, Kartik Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Dinesh Vijan's Wedding Bash!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It's the season of weddings. After Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas and Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal, producer Dinesh Vijan recently tied the knot with Pramita Tanwar. Yesterday, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception which saw the attendance of many prominent faces from the film industry.

    The newly-married Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone danced their heart out at the wedding bash. Deepika has worked with Dinesh on films like Cocktail, Finding Fanny and had performed a special song for Sushant Singh Rajput- Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta.

    deep

    A video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing together with Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Karan Johar has gone viral on the internet. They are seen dancing to 'Nachde Ve Saare' from Baar Baar Dekho and Ranveer's animated expressions will leave you amused. Later, everyone is seen dancing to 'Gallan Goodiyan' from Dil Dhadakne Do. Check out the video here-

    The music soon switched over to Simmba's Aankh Maare and soon, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar joined in to add more to the fun-

    Looks like Ranveer can't get enough of this Simmba song. Here's one more video of him shaking a leg to it from the evening-

    Dinesh Vijan got married to Dubai-based real estate agent Pramita Tanwar on 13rd December in a private ceremony. The wedding was followed by a dinner which was attended by Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Stree director Amar Kaushik, Homi Adajania and others. 

    ALSO READ: Inside Isha Ambani's Wedding Reception: AR Rahman & Others Make It A Memorable Musical Night

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue