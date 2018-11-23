 »   »   »  Ranveer- Deepika's Sweet Gesture: Couple's Gift To Their Wedding Guests Is All Things Cute!

Since the last few weeks, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding has been trending everywhere. The lovebirds got hitched at a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on 14th and 15th December. Later when the newlyweds posted pictures from their wedding album, people just couldn't get enough of their love-soaked clicks.

After their wedding festivities in Italy, Ranveer and Deepika recently hosted a wedding reception in Benguluru for their close friends and family. Once again, their pictures broke the internet. Meanwhile, we came across a picture of Ranveer-Deepika's getwaway gifts to their wedding guests, doing rounds on the social media.

That's So Sweet Of Ranveer- Deepika! Reportedly, Ranveer and Deepika gifted a beautiful silver plated photo frame with a handwritten note to all their wedding guests. Here's A Picture The official Instagram page of Code Silver posted this picture and captioned it as, "Ivory & gold! 💕 It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's wedding giveaways! 💕. P.S. - the picture inside the frame is only for representative purpose." Back To Bay Yesterday, Ranveer and Deepika returned back to Mumbai where they will be hosting two more receptions. Mark The Date In Your Calendar Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting a wedding reception at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on 28th November for their social circles and few people from the media fraternity. They will be hosting another one on 1st December which will mark the presence of many B-town celebrities.

