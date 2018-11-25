 »   »   »  Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Party: These Inside Pics & Videos Prove The Couple Had Lots Of Fun!

Swag 2.0

That's Ranveer Singh for you at his quirky best with a guest.

Hey Beautiful

Deepika looks enchanting in a floral lehenga and that floral tiara adds more to her charm. What do you folks think?

Mr Energy

Ranveer Singh's wacky outfit is definitely grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Seen here is the 'Simmba' actor once again posing for a picture.

Dance Like There's No Tomorrow

The newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika dance their hearts out and it's a total paisa-vasool scene!

Inside The Party

The guests are seen here enjoying ice-hockey and FIFA.

Say Cheese

The dashing Ranveer Singh is all smiles with hairstylist Clarabelle Saldanha for a picture at the wedding party.

Picture Perfect

Casting director Shanoo Sharma shared this picture and captioned it as, "A match made in Paradise! @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone."