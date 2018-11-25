English
Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Party: These Inside Pics & Videos Prove The Couple Had Lots Of Fun!

    After a fairy-tale destination wedding and a grand reception in Bengaluru, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a blast at their wedding party at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai last night. The function was hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani. We already gave you a glimpse of Ranveer's quirky avatar for the party and also gave you a sneak-peek of the preparations at the venue. DeepVeer had a great welcome with a portrait of theirs at the welcome mat.

    Meanwhile, we got hold of some inside pictures and videos from the bash and all we can say is, it was one crazy night-

    Swag 2.0

    That's Ranveer Singh for you at his quirky best with a guest.

    Hey Beautiful

    Deepika looks enchanting in a floral lehenga and that floral tiara adds more to her charm. What do you folks think?

    Mr Energy

    Ranveer Singh's wacky outfit is definitely grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Seen here is the 'Simmba' actor once again posing for a picture.

    Dance Like There's No Tomorrow

    The newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika dance their hearts out and it's a total paisa-vasool scene!

    Inside The Party

    The guests are seen here enjoying ice-hockey and FIFA.

    Say Cheese

    The dashing Ranveer Singh is all smiles with hairstylist Clarabelle Saldanha for a picture at the wedding party.

    Picture Perfect

    Casting director Shanoo Sharma shared this picture and captioned it as, "A match made in Paradise! @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone."

    Also, check out these videos from the fun-filled night-

