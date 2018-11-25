 »   »   »  Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Party: These Inside Pics & Videos Prove The Couple Had Lots Of Fun!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 26/11: How Pakistan’s Musa Company Trains Its Maritime Terrorists
-
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 26.95 Lakh
- Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 128GB Variant Gets A Price Drop Of Rs 2,000
- Markets Next Week: Global Cues And State Elections To Keep Markets Volatile
- All About The Charming Town Of Singtam In Sikkim
- Sameer And Saina Make It To Semis; Kashyap Bows Out
- Video: See What This Shopkeeper Did To Make Fish Look Fresh!
- Inside Pictures From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving Dinner
After a fairy-tale destination wedding and a grand reception in Bengaluru, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a blast at their wedding party at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai last night. The function was hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani. We already gave you a glimpse of Ranveer's quirky avatar for the party and also gave you a sneak-peek of the preparations at the venue. DeepVeer had a great welcome with a portrait of theirs at the welcome mat.
Meanwhile, we got hold of some inside pictures and videos from the bash and all we can say is, it was one crazy night-
Swag 2.0
That's Ranveer Singh for you at his quirky best with a guest.
Hey Beautiful
Deepika looks enchanting in a floral lehenga and that floral tiara adds more to her charm. What do you folks think?
Mr Energy
Ranveer Singh's wacky outfit is definitely grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Seen here is the 'Simmba' actor once again posing for a picture.
Dance Like There's No Tomorrow
The newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika dance their hearts out and it's a total paisa-vasool scene!
Inside The Party
The guests are seen here enjoying ice-hockey and FIFA.
Say Cheese
The dashing Ranveer Singh is all smiles with hairstylist Clarabelle Saldanha for a picture at the wedding party.
Picture Perfect
Casting director Shanoo Sharma shared this picture and captioned it as, "A match made in Paradise! @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone."
Also, check out these videos from the fun-filled night-
🎥| Ranveer Singh at his wedding party in Mumbai 💗 pic.twitter.com/sLRWT3yWxp— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 24, 2018
📷| Ranveer Singh at his wedding party in Mumbai 💗— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 24, 2018
-
( #Deepveer are at the back 😂🚶🏻♂️) pic.twitter.com/gLKBhWHtlB
📷| Ranveer Singh dancing at his wedding party in Mumbai 💗— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 24, 2018
-
🤤💗💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/ca9ae3AYsx
🎥| Nashe si chadh gayi at Deepveer wedding party in Mumbai 💗— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 24, 2018
-
Can u spot deepveer ? pic.twitter.com/SWUKQZxBmO
🎥 | Ranveer Singh dancing at his wedding party in Mumbai 💗 pic.twitter.com/zFcFLyjIBN— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 25, 2018