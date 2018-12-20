 »   »   »  Ranveer, Sara, Janhvi & Bhumi Slay Red Carpet At Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- This Is Why ISRO's GSAT 7A Satellite Is Built Exclusively For The Indian Air Force!
-
- Criticising Virat Kohli For Not Playing A Spinner In Perth Is Unjustified — Praveen Kumar
- 2018 Best Smartphones With Fingerprint Sensor
- Mahindra XUV 300 Compact-SUV Now Official — Launch In February 2019
- Petrol And Diesel Remain Steady In Price Even As Crude Prices Fall
- Priyanka And Nick Get Romantic In This Unseen Picture!
- Best Winter Destinations To Visit From Pune
- Sanya Malhotra Rocked The Quirky Look In Her Latest Attire
Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are here again and Bollywood celebrities are slaying it at the red carpet. Many celebs from Bollywood attended this year's edition of the Lokmat Stylish Awards, including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednakar and others. As the event's name demands, they have all arrived in their stylish best. Check out the pictures below!
Quirky Fashion Guru, Ranveer
Never failing to disappoint his fans on the quirkly fashion front, Ranveer Singh always wears something with which to delight them. We have all come to expect Ranveer to appear at events in his quirky best and nothing less. Ranveer arrived at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018 in a black turtleneck, showing off his eccentric nature with a tiger print jacket. He has accessorized his look with multiple gold chains and an old-fashioned pair of glasses.
Sara, The Angel
Sara Ali Khan was at the Awards ceremony looking like a fairy in an off white lehenga. She is wearing a simple yet gorgeous lehenga with mirror work on it, draping the dupatta around her arms. She has done up her hair in a pony tail.
Janhvi Slaying One Appearance After Another
Janhvi Kapoor has been making stunning appearances to events lately. At the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018, Janhvi arrived in a beautiful off white halter neck ensemble. She is wearing matching pants with the dress which has a thigh high slit.
Bhumi Looks Ravishing
Bhumi Pednekar looked ravishing at the awards. She is wearing a silk champagne coloured churidar with an emerald green shawl come dupatta wrapped around her. She has accessorized with a stone choker necklace and her make up is on point. Bhumi sure knows how to bring it for the cameras.
Classy Rajkummar Rao
Stree actor Rajkummar Rao is looking classy in an Indo - Western ensemble. He is wearing a black outfit with a dark grey button up vest. He has accessorized with a golden broach. Looks like Rajkummar won tonight because he can be seen carrying an award.
The Coolest Ever: Jackie Shroff!
Jackie Shroff made a stylish yet quirky appearance at the event. He wore a Nehru jacket with a floral pocket square and a Marathi style cap. Isn't he the coolest ever? It had been ages since we had seen Jackie at an event.
MOST READ: Stunning Pictures From Priyanka & Nick's Mumbai Reception Red Carpet!