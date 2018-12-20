 »   »   »  Ranveer, Sara, Janhvi & Bhumi Slay Red Carpet At Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018

Quirky Fashion Guru, Ranveer

Never failing to disappoint his fans on the quirkly fashion front, Ranveer Singh always wears something with which to delight them. We have all come to expect Ranveer to appear at events in his quirky best and nothing less. Ranveer arrived at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018 in a black turtleneck, showing off his eccentric nature with a tiger print jacket. He has accessorized his look with multiple gold chains and an old-fashioned pair of glasses.

Sara, The Angel

Sara Ali Khan was at the Awards ceremony looking like a fairy in an off white lehenga. She is wearing a simple yet gorgeous lehenga with mirror work on it, draping the dupatta around her arms. She has done up her hair in a pony tail.

Janhvi Slaying One Appearance After Another

Janhvi Kapoor has been making stunning appearances to events lately. At the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018, Janhvi arrived in a beautiful off white halter neck ensemble. She is wearing matching pants with the dress which has a thigh high slit.

Bhumi Looks Ravishing

Bhumi Pednekar looked ravishing at the awards. She is wearing a silk champagne coloured churidar with an emerald green shawl come dupatta wrapped around her. She has accessorized with a stone choker necklace and her make up is on point. Bhumi sure knows how to bring it for the cameras.

Classy Rajkummar Rao

Stree actor Rajkummar Rao is looking classy in an Indo - Western ensemble. He is wearing a black outfit with a dark grey button up vest. He has accessorized with a golden broach. Looks like Rajkummar won tonight because he can be seen carrying an award.

The Coolest Ever: Jackie Shroff!

Jackie Shroff made a stylish yet quirky appearance at the event. He wore a Nehru jacket with a floral pocket square and a Marathi style cap. Isn't he the coolest ever? It had been ages since we had seen Jackie at an event.