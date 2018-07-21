English
 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh In Conversation With Spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev At The IIMBue

Ranveer Singh In Conversation With Spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev At The IIMBue

Posted By:
    Ranveer Singh and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev had a deep conversation about life, love, money, food, feeling, emotions, human brain, greed, anger, pain, suffering and various other spiritual topics under the sun and it was interesting to see Ranveer Singh indulging himself in such serious topics. The best part about the whole conversation was that Ranveer Singh made spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev dance in the end and the audience present at the conclave got up from their seats and applauded the duo.

    Ranveer Singh Jaggi Vasudev

    The IIMB Alumni Association is held at the Taj, Bangalore and celebrities such as Prakash Padukone, Akash Ambani, Karan Johar and various other dignitaries are going to speak about tne topic 'Sensing the future'. The annual leadership conclave also has an impressive line-up of varuious other thinkers, scientists, entrepreneurs, business tycoons and policy makers.

    Also, now that Ranveer Singh and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev's conversation has come to an end, film-maker Karan Johar will be seen in a talk with BTVI Consulting Editor Fatima Karan. Their conversation is about 'How smart phones have begun to curate the entertainment domain'.

