 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh After Marrying Deepika Padukone: I Highly Recommend People To Get Married, It's Good!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at the breathtaking Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy and threw several reception parties back here in India in both Bangalore and Mumbai for their extended families and Bollywood celebrities alike. Just recently, Ranveer Singh attended the India Economic Conclave 2018 and was asked about his big milestone in life.
Ranveer Singh Never Fails To Impress People!
Just when everyone thought that Ranveer Singh might talk about one of his movies being the biggest milestone, he surprised everyone by saying that marrying his love Deepika Padukone is the biggest milestone of his life.
After Marriage I Feel Like A Superhero!
"I feel like I'm flying. Marriage is like the best thing ever happen to me, Wow I feel like some kind of magic and power I feel like superhero, you know that moment when the suit comes on," said Ranveer Singh.
I Highly Recommend People To Get Married!
"I feel like marriage has done that to me. I feel like I am grown up finally. I am a man I feel grounded and secure. It's been only 10 or 15 days. it's so nice, it's so lovely. I would highly recommend it."
On The Work Front
Ranveer Singh is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Simmba and is paired alongside newcomer Sara Ali Khan. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018 and is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar.
