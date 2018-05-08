English
 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Funky Sunglasses

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Funky Sunglasses

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

When Ranveer Singh enters an arena, it instantly becomes cool as he brings his swag with him and rubs it off with everyone else who's present. Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar were spotted wearing their cool sunglasses on their sleeves, but didn't flaunt it until Ranveer Singh came down to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding. Ranveer, the high energy dude, sported a funky sunglasses and flaunted it right from the beginning.

As soon as he entered the wedding venue, he met Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar and his energy rubbed off in an instant, so much so, that they too took out their sunglasses and started showing it off to people present there. The trio clicked a few selfies flaunting their swag and we gotta say, one really needs to have a pair of sunglasses like that. Check out the pictures below...

The High Energy Entry Of Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding and flaunted his quirky, cool and funky sunglasses right from the word go. He didn't it remove it for a second and made it the highlight!

The Cool Trio

Ring leader Ranveer Singh make Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar show off their cool sunglasses along with him. Out of the three, Ranveer Singh's sunglasses looks the best!

It's Selfie Time

No matter where he went during the wedding, Ranveer Singh made sure he had his sunglasses on and looking at it, we're sure he won't take it off until the reception is over at The Leela.

The Gunday

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor rekindle their bromance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in Mumbai, all thanks to their sunglasses.

Rani Mukerji Joins The Fun

Rani Mukerji joins Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, but sadly she didn't have a cool sunglasses to pose with.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X