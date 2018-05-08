 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Funky Sunglasses

When Ranveer Singh enters an arena, it instantly becomes cool as he brings his swag with him and rubs it off with everyone else who's present around. Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar were spotted wearing their cool sunglasses on their sleeves, but didn't flaunt it until Ranveer Singh came down to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding. Ranveer, the high energy dude, sported a funky sunglasses and was seen flaunting right from the beginning.

As soon as he entered the wedding venue, he met Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar and his energy rubbed off in an instant, so much so, that they too took out their sunglasses and started showing it off to people present there. The trio clicked a few selfies flaunting their swag and we gotta say, one really needs to have a pair of sunglasses like that. Check out the pictures below...

The High Energy Entry Of Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding and flaunted his quirky, cool and funky sunglasses right from the word go. He didn't it remove it for a second and made it the highlight! The Cool Trio Take A Selfie Ring leader Ranveer Singh make Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar show off their cool sunglasses along with him. The trio also took a selfie. It's Selfie Time Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor act goofy while showing off their cool sunglasses. The Gunday Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor rekindle their bromance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in Mumbai, all thanks to their sunglasses. Rani Mukerji Joins The Fun Rani Mukerji joins Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, but sadly she didn't have a cool sunglasses to pose with.