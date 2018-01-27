 »   »   » She's NOT Deepika! Ranveer Singh BROKE DOWN While Shooting Padmaavat & THIS Lady Came To His Help!

Ranveer On Breaking Down During The Shoot Of Padmaavat

Speaking about the same, Ranveer says, "Because of the way things went, unfortunately, we were in a situation where we hadn't shot any of my portions and there were delays in the film and the shooting process that were not in our control."



Ranveer Faced A Lot Of Difficulties While Shooting Padmaavat

"Due to that, all of the work came together and I had to shoot back to back. So, I was shooting 30-40 days straight and it was an extremely difficult process."

"It was physically taxing as I was shooting for the dance sequence and back-to-back action sequences".



Ranveer On Shooting ‘Khalbali’ With So Much Pain

"One day my voice would go and the other day I would pick up some injury due to action sequences. While shooting for Khalibali, I couldn't feel my legs."



Padmaavat Was Draining For Ranveer

"It was the shooting process for me which was difficult because usually in Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, we shoot for six to eight days then we would get a break.

But, not in this case, so, for me, it was absolutely draining."



Ranveer’s Mom Came To His Help

"On the 37th day, I thought I would go crazy because my mind had turned into pulp and my body into bits and pieces."



"I felt like I was going to break down and I did. I confided my mother, fortunately, she inspired me to keep going and now I feel like all that effort is worth it."







Ranveer On Crazy Response He Has Been Getting Post Padmaavat Release..

"Well, needless to say, I was thrilled to see the response. It was a lot of hard work from past one and a half years and there was a point where our film was not getting the release. So, for it to finally release and get the kind of appreciation for my work was amazing."



It’s Very Fulfilling: Ranveer On Padmaavat

"I took a very big risk with this character, committing to a part like this and the kind of response I have received is very fulfilling. I feel like my work amounted to something and I am very happy about that."

