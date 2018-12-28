 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Celebrates Simmba’s Release With Audience; Climbs Onto Theatre’s Canopy & Let’s Loose!

Ranveer Climbs Gaeity Theatre's Canopy!

Ranveer Singh, in his true style, cannot do anything ordinary. He is just not ordinary. In all his high spirits, Ranveer climbed on to the canopy of the Gaeity Theatre in West Bandra and rejoiced the release and success of Simmba with the audience!

Ranveer: A Bomb Of Energy

If you want to lift the spirits of anything, be it people, party, movie, or anything, just add Ranveer Singh to it. Ranveer pumped up moviegoers' and fans' energies with his crazy antics on top of the theatre's canopy. Wearing a black tee with black pants, and a crimson red jacket over it, Ranveer looked like he was in the mood to party.

Ranveer Gets Director Rohit Shetty To Join Him!

Ranveer even roped in director Rohit Shetty to do some crazy celebrating of the success of the duo's first work together. Ranveer had been waiting for the golden opportunity of working with Rohit Shetty for his first masala film. Ranveer had once said, "But I didn't want to do a masala film if it was not for Rohit because to me there is nobody else who gets it right. I wanted to do this genre only with him because to me he is the king of this genre. I waited and finally earned my stripes. One has to have a certain amount of equity that qualifies you to be the leading man of a masala film."

Ranveer's Crazy Antics

Simmba is a cop comedy drama. Ranveer Singh, the ever enthusiastic person that he is, even cajoled a cop to climb on to the canopy and do a victory celebration with them.

Here's Something We Don't See Very Often

Wow. Isn't that something we don't see very often? Ranveer sure knows how to rock any crowd.

Critics Rave About Ranveer's Performance In Simmba

Critics reviews of Simmba are all praise for Ranveer Singh. A review by News18 had this to say about Ranveer's performance - "Ranveer Singh surrenders himself completely to his role and unabashedly milks the gamut of emotions essential for a true blue Hindi film hero-from rib-tickling comedy, bone-breaking action to intense emotional moments-with consummate ease."