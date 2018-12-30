 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Is Euphoric About Simmba’s Public Reaction: Says Reaction Is On Some Other Level

Ranveer Singh's latest movie, Simmba has opened to a fantastic reception from audiences and raving reviews from critics. Even at the box office, it has done very well. Simmba is Ranveer's biggest box office opening so far. Following an age old film industry tradition, Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty visited a theatre in Mumbai to watch audience's reaction to the movie. Ranveer, being the crazy energy bomb that he is, climbed on to the theatre's canopy and got the audiences celebrating with him for Simmba's success. After that, he shared how he felt about the movie's success.

Ranveer Singh was overwhelmed with the success of Simmba. Unable to contain his excitement, he climbed on to the Gaeity Theatre's canopy and started rocking the crowd.

Later he told the media, "It has been an amazing experience. I have met people in the halls and I have done this exercise before to check the public reaction myself. In this instance, it is on some other level and it is some different kind of feeling of euphoria I have never felt before. All credit to Rohit sir for this as he has made a complete entertainment package. From what I have heard, it is the best reviewed, the most loved film of this genre the feeling right now is un-describable."

Simmba is Ranveer's first masala film. He was very firm about doing his first masala film with no one other than director Rohit Shetty. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Simmba has been doing exceedingly well with audiences and at the box office. Sara Ali Khan, who debuted this month with Kedarnath, said in an interview just before the release of Simmba that she wasn't nervous about it doing well because she had seen Ranveer in the movie and that he is amazing in it. Well, Simmba has been a great way to end this year for both Ranveer and Sara.

