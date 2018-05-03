 »   »   » Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar & Others Praise Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Trailer

Related Articles
The recently released trailer of Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is receiving appreciation from all quarters. The unique and quirky trailer has been showered with praises from not just the audiences and critics, but also from several Bollywood celebrities. The trailer of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero encompasses humor, drama, action and tragedy making the trailer an interesting watch.
Bollywood celebrities showered their praises on the trailer and appreciated Harshvardhan Kapoor and the entire team on their respective social media handles. Karan Johar was the first to tweet about the trailer by saying, "New age...Relevant and gripping! #BhaveshJoshi is the new syntax superhero! Congratulations guys! May the forces of change always be with you!"
Ranveer Singh Tweets On Bhavesh Joshi
Ranveer Singh who has worked with director Vikramaditya Motwane in Lootera praised the filmmaker saying, "More VIKRAMADITYA MOTWANE!!! #classapart #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero".
Dia Mirza Praises Bhavesh Joshi Trailer!
Dia Mirza said, " Hero paida nahi hota, बनता है।" We need our own superheroes! Love this".
Sonakshi Sinha Is Mind Blown!
Sonakshi Sinha said, "Oh mah gawd!!! My favorite director @VikramMotwane is ready with his next film!!!! Can. Not. Wait!!!! @HarshKapoor_ kickin some major butt... check it out!"
Farhan Akhtar On Bhavesh Joshi
Farhan Akhtar praised the trailer saying, "Looking good .. All the best team #BhaveshJoshiSupehero #VikramAdityaMotwane @HarshKapoor_".
Arjun Rampal Says Bhavesh Joshi Kicks Ass!
Arjun Rampal said, "Bhavesh Joshi Super hero. Here is the new trailer. He is kicking the right asses. Let's see if he has the answers we all looking for."
Farah Khan Praises The Trailer
Farah Khan praised the trailer by tweeting, "Congratulations @HarshKapoor_ @MadhuMantena n Vikramaditya Motwane on the super trailor of #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero."
Bhavesh Joshi Looks Amazing, Says Neil Nitin Mukesh
Neil Nitin Mukesh said, "Looking Amazing brother. All the best. Looking forward to seeing this one. All the best team. @anuragkashyap72 #VikramAdityaMotwane #BhaveshJoshi".
Ayushmann Khurrana Showered Praises
Ayushmann Khurrana too showered praises on the trailer saying, "Whatta cracker of a trailer. This looks fantastic Harsh!! And you've a great presence! ".
Smashing Trailer Says Shashank Khaitan
Director Shashank Khaitan also appreciated the trailer by saying, "Smashing buddy".
Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Says Bhavesh Joshi Feels Like A Cult
Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra who directed Harshvardhan Kapoor in his debut film Mirzya said, "#BaveshJoshi @VikramMotwane @HarshKapoor_ @TheAnilKapoor feels like a cult already can't wait - what an exciting Trailor".
