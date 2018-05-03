 »   »   » Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar & Others Praise Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Trailer

Ranveer Singh Tweets On Bhavesh Joshi

Ranveer Singh who has worked with director Vikramaditya Motwane in Lootera praised the filmmaker saying, "More VIKRAMADITYA MOTWANE!!! #classapart #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero".



Dia Mirza Praises Bhavesh Joshi Trailer!

Dia Mirza said, " Hero paida nahi hota, बनता है।" We need our own superheroes! Love this".



Sonakshi Sinha Is Mind Blown!

Sonakshi Sinha said, "Oh mah gawd!!! My favorite director @VikramMotwane is ready with his next film!!!! Can. Not. Wait!!!! @HarshKapoor_ kickin some major butt... check it out!"



Farhan Akhtar On Bhavesh Joshi

Farhan Akhtar praised the trailer saying, "Looking good .. All the best team #BhaveshJoshiSupehero #VikramAdityaMotwane @HarshKapoor_".



Arjun Rampal Says Bhavesh Joshi Kicks Ass!

Arjun Rampal said, "Bhavesh Joshi Super hero. Here is the new trailer. He is kicking the right asses. Let's see if he has the answers we all looking for."



Farah Khan Praises The Trailer

Farah Khan praised the trailer by tweeting, "Congratulations @HarshKapoor_ @MadhuMantena n Vikramaditya Motwane on the super trailor of #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero."



Bhavesh Joshi Looks Amazing, Says Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh said, "Looking Amazing brother. All the best. Looking forward to seeing this one. All the best team. @anuragkashyap72 #VikramAdityaMotwane #BhaveshJoshi".



Ayushmann Khurrana Showered Praises

Ayushmann Khurrana too showered praises on the trailer saying, "Whatta cracker of a trailer. This looks fantastic Harsh!! And you've a great presence! ".



Smashing Trailer Says Shashank Khaitan

Director Shashank Khaitan also appreciated the trailer by saying, "Smashing buddy".



Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Says Bhavesh Joshi Feels Like A Cult

Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra who directed Harshvardhan Kapoor in his debut film Mirzya said, "#BaveshJoshi @VikramMotwane @HarshKapoor_ @TheAnilKapoor feels like a cult already can't wait - what an exciting Trailor".

