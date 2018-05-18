 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Finally Reveals Why He Agreed To Dub For Deadpool 2 & It's Totally BIZZARE!

A New Challenge

Ranveer told Indian Express, "I thought it would be something new for me to do. A novel challenge. Something I have not attempted before, to lend my voice for the Hindi version of what I find to be a really, really cool film."

Ranveer Just Wanted To Abuse Onscreen

"I thought it would be fun to use foul Hindi language on screen, to be honest. I just wanted to give gaalis on screen. That's the long and short of it."

The Most Appealing Thing About Deadpool

Ranveer revealed, "What I find most appealing about Deadpool is his uninhibited nature and his brand of irreverent humour. And I love the fact that he does not take himself too seriously or any situation seriously. That he always see the humour in situations and he is always on the lighter side of things."

It's Fulfilling To Be Able To Curse In Hindi For A Film

"I think the Hindi version has its own charm and quality to it. For some reason - at least this is my personal opinion - crass Hindi just somehow sounds way more impactful than crass English. If you curse in English vs Hindi, for me there's no comparison. Hindi is just way cooler and way more of an impact. I can vouch for that since I have done this. As I had explicated to Mr Ryan Reynolds in my tweet, it is so fulfilling to be able to curse in Hindi in a film for a character. It's the best thing. I'm so glad I did this."

Would Ranveer Like To Star In Deadpool 3?

To this the 'Padmaavat' actor replied, "Yeah! Who wouldn't want to be a part of big-ticket, tentpole Hollywood superhero franchise? Sure, if there is an interesting character - why not? I always maintain never say never."

A Lot Of People Think He's Apt For Deadpool

In another interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer said, "I find it weird when people ask me to comment on my own personality. How does one pass judgement on one's own personality? I don't know who I am or what I'm like or how I am. I think my whole life is an exploration of who I am, what I am? A lot of people think I'm apt for Deadpool but that is not for me to judge or decide."

A Superhero With A Social Cause

"If I was an Indian superhero, I would be Swachhataveer and I would be the face of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. I would clean up all our big urban metropolitans and definitely be the champion of the cause for cleanliness and hygiene in our country."