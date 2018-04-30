 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Shows His Love For The Iconic Rock Singer Freddy Mercury!

Ranveer Singh Loves Freddy Mercury

Both Freddy Mercury and Ranveer Singh are vibrant aka mercury, and can draw the crowd's attention towards them. No wonder Ranveer likes Freddy and his music, folks! They have the same attitude.

Freddy Mercury's Indian Connection

Freddy Mercury's real name is Farrokh Bulsara and he was born in Tanzania. His parents were of Parsi descent and they moved to Tanzania due to work and later came back to Mumbai. Also, Freddy Mercury's grandparents hailed from Bulsar, Gujarat and he has a sister named Kashmira.

Freddy Mercury's India Return!

Freddy Mercury, at the age of 8, returned to India along with his parents and studied at St. Peter's Boarding School in Panchgani. His classmates started calling Farrokh Bulsara as Freddy and the name stuck with him for the rest of his life.

Formation Of A School Band - The Hectics

The talented boy that Freddy was, immediately formed a band in his school named The Hectics and it went on to become the official school band by the end of his term.

Received Trophies For Music

Freddy Mercury received many trophies for his school through music and the school also awarded him the Junior All-Rounder Trophy for his achievements, and he was just 12 years old.

Queen

Freddy Mercury formed the legendary rock band Queen which delivered superhit tracks like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, I Want To Break Free, We Will Rock You and many others. The rest is history!

Freddy Mercury's Death

Iconic frontman of Queen Freddy Mercury died in 1991 as he was suffering from Bronchopneumonia.