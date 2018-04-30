 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Shows His Love For The Iconic Rock Singer Freddy Mercury!

Related Articles
Freddy Mercury owned the stage when he performed live with his rock band Queen back in the day and even now, several upcoming rock musicians dream of commanding the arena like the way he did. Freddy was full of life and entertained his fans so much so that they called him Mercury. Also, our very own Ranveer Singh revealed that he's a fan of Queen and Freddy Mercury since childhood and thanked his parents for introducing the band to him at a very young age.
Ranveer Singh who is currently in Switzerland, visited the iconic Freddy Mercury bronze statue and also dressed similarly like the late singer and posed for a picture showcasing his moves. Ranveer opened up by saying, "My parents were big fans of Queen, and they never missed an opportunity to instil that sense of pride in me saying 'Do you know the legendary rockstar's formative years were spent in India?' So, I had that extra bit of fascination for Freddie Mercury."
Ranveer Singh Loves Freddy Mercury
Both Freddy Mercury and Ranveer Singh are vibrant aka mercury, and can draw the crowd's attention towards them. No wonder Ranveer likes Freddy and his music, folks! They have the same attitude.
Freddy Mercury's Indian Connection
Freddy Mercury's real name is Farrokh Bulsara and he was born in Tanzania. His parents were of Parsi descent and they moved to Tanzania due to work and later came back to Mumbai. Also, Freddy Mercury's grandparents hailed from Bulsar, Gujarat and he has a sister named Kashmira.
Freddy Mercury's India Return!
Freddy Mercury, at the age of 8, returned to India along with his parents and studied at St. Peter's Boarding School in Panchgani. His classmates started calling Farrokh Bulsara as Freddy and the name stuck with him for the rest of his life.
Formation Of A School Band - The Hectics
The talented boy that Freddy was, immediately formed a band in his school named The Hectics and it went on to become the official school band by the end of his term.
Received Trophies For Music
Freddy Mercury received many trophies for his school through music and the school also awarded him the Junior All-Rounder Trophy for his achievements, and he was just 12 years old.
Queen
Freddy Mercury formed the legendary rock band Queen which delivered superhit tracks like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, I Want To Break Free, We Will Rock You and many others. The rest is history!
Freddy Mercury's Death
Iconic frontman of Queen Freddy Mercury died in 1991 as he was suffering from Bronchopneumonia.
