 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Gate Crashes Wedding, Congratulates Couple During Simmba Promotions!

Ranveer Gate Crashes Wedding!

Looking at pictures and videos that are surfacing on the internet, Ranveer Singh looks like he gate-crashed a wedding during a promotional event for Simmba. Both the events were happening at the same hotel and Ranveer took out time from his busy schedule to surprise the newlyweds and their wedding entourage!

Doesn’t this remind us of Maroon 5’s Sugar?

Usually known for his quirky fashion sense, Ranveer was wearing a somewhat toned down outfit for the events. He was sporting a brown suede jacket and white tee, finishing it up with a pair of golden brown tinted sunglasses. Doesn't Ranveer Singh gate crashing a wedding remind us of when the pop band Maroon 5 gate crashed real weddings for the music video of their hit single Sugar?

Missing Wedding Festivities, Ranveer?

Being the carefree, energetic person that he is, Ranveer Singh walked right into the couples' wedding celebrations and created a much welcomed chaos at the event. Ranveer, who himself got married to Deepika Padukone in a lavish wedding last month was probably missing the festivities of a wedding. But wait, Ranveer has attended two big weddings since last month! Maybe that didn't satiate this much-loved actor known for his perpetually charged energy and high spririts. In any which case, what Ranveer did was very sweet! He truly has a big heart!

“I Have Got My Queen. Baby, I Love You”

At the recent Star Screen Awards, Ranveer made a heartfelt speech about his bride Deepika Padukone. Referring to the movie Padmaavat, Ranveer said, "In the film, maybe I didn't get my queen but in real life, I have got my queen. Baby, I love you. In the past six years, if I have achieved anything, it is because you have kept me grounded and centred. So thank you for everything and I love you.". , which had an emotional Deepika tearing up. Doesn't Ranveer have such a golden heart?