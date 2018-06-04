 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh's Grandmother Passes Away!

Ranveer Singh's grandmother passed away last night on June 4, 2018 and the details about her sudden demise has not been revealed yet. Reports were previously doing the rounds that Ranveer Singh's grandmother was unwell since a long time and the exact reason of her illness was not known to the public.

It was reported that even Deepika Padukone visited Ranveer Singh's ailing grandmother at a hospital in Mumbai on January 2018 and spent quality time with her. The Padmaavat star, Ranveer Singh, shared a very close bond with his grandmother.

Ranveer Singh has cancelled all public appearances and work related commitments and is bereaving the demise of his grandmother and wants to spend his time with his family members and near and dear ones.

He once opened up to Grazia Magazine about his grandmother by showcasing his love to her by saying, "As important to me as oxygen and water. I am very affectionate with everybody - my fans, my family. I was raised that way. My grandmother mollycoddled me. There was lots of hugging and kissing in my house."

Filmibeat offers our heartfelt condolences to Ranveer Singh and his family on the demise of their beloved one.

