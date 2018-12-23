 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Gushes About Wife Deepika Padukone: “She’s Such A Simple Girl.. It's Astonishing!"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh thrilled their fans when they tied the knot in November. Watching them on screen together and seeing them together off-screen for over six years, we all started to adore this couple right from the beginning. Always full of love for each other and beaming in happiness around each other, they became a symbol of what beautiful relationships looked like. And after their marriage, it's just getting better. They cannot stop gushing over each other. In the most recent of compliments the two have been giving each other, this is what Ranveer had to say about Deepika. Read up.

On an interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Ranveer talked about what helped him connect with Deepika. He said, "A part of the reason why Deepika and I were able to connect as people the way we did was because our upbringing was very similar. In the sense, that our folks are really normal people, so when the work is over we go home, it's very normal and it's very simple."

Although they are such big stars, the two share a down to earth nature. He said that the secret behind this is the people who surround them that keep them grounded. "I think we have a support system that keeps us grounded. Both of us have been brought to be a certain way," he said.

The newly married Ranveer went on to shower praises on his wife Deepika. He said, "I can't say this about myself but I can tell you, she's such a simple girl. She's so normal, it's astonishing! She's like the biggest superstar and you have to see her at home...She's just... kya bolu?"

Even at an award show recently, Ranveer's was full of love for Deepika. His speech made Deepika tear up. Referring to their movie Padmaavat he said, "In the film, maybe I didn't get my queen but in real life, I have got my queen. Baby, I love you. In the past six years, if I have achieved anything, it is because you have kept me grounded and centred. So thank you for everything and I love you."

Aren't the two just so amazing together?

