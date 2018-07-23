 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Once Again Proves That He's High On Energy! Here's Why

Related Articles
- Ranveer Singh In Conversation With Spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev At The IIMBue
- Ranveer Singh To Be Seen In Conversation With Jaggi Vasudev At IIMB Annual Leadership Conclave
- Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & Others Go Into A Frenzy As France Beats Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2018
- NEW INSIDE PICS: How Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan PARTIED ALL NIGHT At Sonam's Wedding
- Deepika Padukone Breaks Into A Cute Dance For Her Boyfriend Ranveer Singh On His Birthday!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In India, Not In Italy!
- Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Should Get The 'Best Boyfriend' Trophy
- SANJU SUCCESS: Ranbir Kapoor Says It's Amazing To Compete Against Ranveer Singh's Role Of 'Khilji'
- Shahrukh Khan Gets Special Treatment From Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh; Wedding Fixed On Nov 12
- Did Tiger Shroff Refuse To Work With Ranveer Singh? Karan Johar Reacts To Reports!
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Shahrukh Khan Blames This Person For Adding To His Stress!
- Karan Johar's Favourite Rejected; He Didn't Want To Sign Sara Ali Khan With Ranveer Singh In Simmba
It looks like the Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh is living out of a suitcase as he travelled to 4 different cities in the span of 8 days and still looks fresh and filled with energy. He was first shooting for his upcoming movie Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan and then flew to a different city for a commercial shoot and again flew to Malaysia for a brand endorsement and finally came back to India to shoot another segment. Though it sounds hectic, Ranveer Singh is loving it!
A source revealed to DNA, "Immediately after Ranveer wrapped up the first schedule of Simmba, he had to shoot for four brands. Not just that, he had to travel to four different cities within a span of eight days."
It's Very Hectic
"It's been super hectic but that's something an actor has to get used to. The actor is juggling all the commitments with equal focus and enthusiasm," said the source to DNA.
Collecting All The Air Miles
"He then flew out to Hyderabad to shoot an advertisement for an automobile brand on July 15 and 16. Later, he went to Malaysia to film another commercial from July 17 to 19. He completes the schedule in Istanbul where he is shooting for a skincare product from July 22 to 23 or 24. Ranveer has fulfilled all his commitments before he gets busy with Simmba again," the source summed it up.
Active & Energised 24x7
We guess only Ranveer Singh is capable of this much travelling and work in such a short period of time. His energy levels rarely dip and is mostly active all the time.
On The Work Front
Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan. While Simmba will hit the theatres in 2018, Gully Boy will release in 2019.