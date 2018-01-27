 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Is FEELING LIKE THIS After Getting Maximum Attention In Padmaavat!

He Doesn't Want To Take Away The Credit

While talking to Film Companion, Ranveer said, "Everybody is a part of the same film. I am not into one-upmanship at all."



Ranveer Is Not Into Unhealthy Competition

"I have done a two-hero film, I have done an ensemble film. I am not into all this at all. I have a theatre background, so for me it is all about collaborating. It is a very collaborative process," the actor added.



He Feels His Co-Stars Bring Out The Best In Him

He quipped, "You are only as good as your co-actor. Take Jim Sarbh for instance, he enhances my performance. Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, I feel like I don't have to do anything, she is doing it for me. I just have to be there and react. This is the type of collaborative approach I have."



He Isn't Into Rivalry

"I am not into ‘I am going to do my thing and let's see what he got'. I am not into the competitive vibe. I feel it harms. It's rooted in negativity and I am not that definitely."



He Is In A Happy Phase

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Ranveer said, "Right now, I am in a very good phase. I have got Gully Boy, then Simmba after that and then 1983. Sometimes, for months on end, no exciting film is coming your way. But, I am really blessed and thankful that I had such a period where such wonderful films were offered to me and I am doing them. So, I am damn happy and really looking forward to my upcoming slate."



Is Hollywood Next On His Mind Like Lady Love Deepika Padukone?

To this, he replied, "I really want to do something in the English language, because I went to a school where the medium of instruction was English. It is one of my main languages. I studied in the United States and I really want to do something in my other language which is English. There have been some opportunities that for some reason didn't happen. But, I think the right thing will happen at the right time. I want to explore that and I think I'll do good."

