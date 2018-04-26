 »   »   » Ranveer Singh & Kalki Koechlin To Sing For 'Gully Boy'!

Kalki Koechlin is listening to a lot of rap as she gears up to record a song with co-star Ranveer Singh for their upcoming film Gully Boy. The film, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is based on the lives of rappers of Dharavi Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy known for their song 'Mere Gully Mein'.

"We did not prepare much except that we listened to a lot of rap. I started listening to Divine, Naezy, and tried to understand where this voice was coming from. My character has studied music in Berkeley and she comes back and is producing a video, she also writes music as well," Kalki told PTI.



"I listened to a lot of rap, especially to get into that zone because Ranveer and I have to sing a song together. Anand Tiwari, is doing the music of the film, so he is teaching me the song," she says. Gully Boy is the second collaboration between Kalki and director Zoya Akhtar after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.



"I love Zoya, she is so much fun. She is tomboyish, playful on the sets. She has a great sense of humour and timing and that shows in her script. At the same time, she is specific with what she wants as a director," Kalki said. The upcoming musical drama is set to release on February 14 next year.



Apart from Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is also prepping up for his upcoming movie which is based on the 1983 Indian victory of the cricket world cup. He opened to IANS by saying, "It's an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history,the 1983 cricket world cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid. It is one of the most incredible underdog story. I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of my most favourite films of all time. I am excited to collaborate with him."



