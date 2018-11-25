English
Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone: I Have Married The Most Beautiful Girl In The World

    Last night (November 24, 2018), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a blast at their wedding party at Grand Hyatt, which was hosted by Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani. Ranveer & Deepika both looked quirky in their colourful avatars and their pictures have taken the social media by storm. Now, we have got our hands on a video of Ranveer Singh, who is seen praising Deepika in front of his guests. From calling her the most beautiful woman to Frida Palovaara, Ranveer is all love for his lady!

    Awww + Awww!

    Ranveer says, "Ladies and gentlemen, I married the most beautiful girl in the world. Guys, we are really, really happy to all of you together here tonight. It's going to be an epic, epic night because there's so many of you. All our lovers and friends under one roof. The dance looks too empty to me. We are here to celebrate for the epic future to you and me."

    Shraddha At DeepVeer’s Party

    Sidhanth Kapoor captioned it as saying, "With my Beautiful Sister Last Night at #ranveerdeepika' s partay. Wearing :@nainabhandaryofficial ♥ 📷: Mommy ♥." [sic]

    What’s Next For DeepVeer?

    Ranveer and Deepika will host a grand wedding reception party for Bollywood celebrities on December 1 in Mumbai. However, on November 28, they will throw a second reception party for Singh's family, friends and relatives.

    DeepVeer’s Work Front

    On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Simmba and Takht. Whereas, Deepika will be next seen in the biopic of Laxmi, an acid attack survivor.

    Deepika, who has been in talks for Meghna Gulzar's next will also set the ball rolling as the film is expected to kick-start in March.

