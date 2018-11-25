 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone: I Have Married The Most Beautiful Girl In The World

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Delhi’s Air Quality 'Improves' To Poor Category
-
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 26.95 Lakh
- SpaceX Crew Dragon Maiden Voyage Slated For January 7, 2019
- Markets Next Week: Global Cues And State Elections To Keep Markets Volatile
- All About The Charming Town Of Singtam In Sikkim
- India vs Australia, 3rd T20I — Catch All The Action Here
- Ranveer Singh’s Latest Wedding Party Look Is Quirky And Sparkly
- Vishal Bhardwaj On The Censor Board: They Are Deaf
Last night (November 24, 2018), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a blast at their wedding party at Grand Hyatt, which was hosted by Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani. Ranveer & Deepika both looked quirky in their colourful avatars and their pictures have taken the social media by storm. Now, we have got our hands on a video of Ranveer Singh, who is seen praising Deepika in front of his guests. From calling her the most beautiful woman to Frida Palovaara, Ranveer is all love for his lady!
Awww + Awww!
Ranveer says, "Ladies and gentlemen, I married the most beautiful girl in the world. Guys, we are really, really happy to all of you together here tonight. It's going to be an epic, epic night because there's so many of you. All our lovers and friends under one roof. The dance looks too empty to me. We are here to celebrate for the epic future to you and me."
Shraddha At DeepVeer’s Party
Sidhanth Kapoor captioned it as saying, "With my Beautiful Sister Last Night at #ranveerdeepika' s partay. Wearing :@nainabhandaryofficial ♥ 📷: Mommy ♥." [sic]
What’s Next For DeepVeer?
Ranveer and Deepika will host a grand wedding reception party for Bollywood celebrities on December 1 in Mumbai. However, on November 28, they will throw a second reception party for Singh's family, friends and relatives.
DeepVeer’s Work Front
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Simmba and Takht. Whereas, Deepika will be next seen in the biopic of Laxmi, an acid attack survivor.
Deepika, who has been in talks for Meghna Gulzar's next will also set the ball rolling as the film is expected to kick-start in March.