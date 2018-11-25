 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone: I Have Married The Most Beautiful Girl In The World

Awww + Awww!

Ranveer says, "Ladies and gentlemen, I married the most beautiful girl in the world. Guys, we are really, really happy to all of you together here tonight. It's going to be an epic, epic night because there's so many of you. All our lovers and friends under one roof. The dance looks too empty to me. We are here to celebrate for the epic future to you and me."

Shraddha At DeepVeer’s Party

Sidhanth Kapoor captioned it as saying, "With my Beautiful Sister Last Night at #ranveerdeepika' s partay. Wearing :@nainabhandaryofficial ♥ 📷: Mommy ♥." [sic]

What’s Next For DeepVeer?

Ranveer and Deepika will host a grand wedding reception party for Bollywood celebrities on December 1 in Mumbai. However, on November 28, they will throw a second reception party for Singh's family, friends and relatives.

DeepVeer’s Work Front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Simmba and Takht. Whereas, Deepika will be next seen in the biopic of Laxmi, an acid attack survivor.

Deepika, who has been in talks for Meghna Gulzar's next will also set the ball rolling as the film is expected to kick-start in March.