 »   »   » Ranveer Singh On Portraying Khilji-Kafur's Bisexual Relationship: I Did Not Have Issues With It

Ranveer Singh On Portraying Khilji-Kafur's Bisexual Relationship: I Did Not Have Issues With It

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Ranveer Singh is garnering praise for Padmaavat and needless to say, the way he portrayed Khilji on screen was just mindblowing.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, when Ranveer was asked about the bisexual relationship shared by Khilji and Malik Kafur, he said, "People from whom I seek advice were very apprehensive about it."

"Their logic was that the majority of audience still have a very traditional mindset. This is a big risk to take, especially since no one had done this before in mainstream Hindi films."

ranveer-singh-on-khilji-kafur-s-bisexual-relationship-i-did-not-have-issues-with-it

"I'm a very liberal person and did not have issues with it, as I thought it made the character more layered."

Talking about receving flak for showing it as a saga of bad Muslim Vs good Hindu, "I disagree with this criticism, outright. That's extremely myopic. The critics have missed out a lot in their criticism."

"They have overlooked his brilliance. What they fail to see is that Khilji is an extremely sharp strategist and great statesman."

"He is intelligent, perceptive and a patron of art. Sure, he has flaws as a character. From my personal moral compass, if I have to pass a judgement on the character, I find him to be evil."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Gully Boy, opposite Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer Singh
Read more about: ranveer singh
Story first published: Monday, February 12, 2018, 18:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat