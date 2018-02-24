 »   »   » Ranveer Singh On Padmaavat: You Can Watch It 10-15 Years Down The Line & Appreciate It

This Film Will Be Remembered

''It seems to me that the way the audience has reacted to the film, that it is one of those films for the ages, it's one that will be remembered. Those are the films you want to be a part of, films come and go but the ones that really matter are the ones that are remembered after years.''



It Has A Timeless Quality

''You can watch it 10-15 years down the line and appreciate it. The films that have a timeless quality, those are the ones you want in your filmography, and Padmaavat is seeming to be like one of those."



It Was A Big Risk

In an earlier interview to Mid Day, Ranveer Singh had said, "I was apprehensive about taking up the role as it was a big risk. Sanjay Sir [Bhansali, director] laid out the cards right at the start and told me that my character is bisexual, so I could make an informed choice. I think the bisexuality added another layer to Khilji's complex personality; it was a complete dismantling of a traditional moral compass. But, this is a profession where taking big risks defines people.''



My Act Could Have Gone Horribly Wrong

''People I look up to -Johnny Depp, Daniel Day Lewis and Steve Jobs - they are all mavericks and I find myself drawn to their spirit. I wanted to do something ba**sy because that's me. No one around me wanted me to play this character.''

''The Indian audiences love the actor when they love the character. So, my act of Khilji - a bad guy who is bisexual - could've gone horribly wrong. People could've hated me. After much deliberation, I was up for it only because I knew it would be a fulfilling process.''



On A Related Note

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, on Twitter, posted a break-up of Padmaavat's weekly earnings, ''#Padmaavat continues to SPARKLE... [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4 cr, Mon 1.55 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.23 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 281.78 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.''

