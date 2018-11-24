English
 »   »   »  LEAVE EVERYTHING! Ranveer Singh Pulls Off The CRAZIEST LOOK For His Wedding Party & The Pics Are Wow

By
    We had told you that tonight (November 24, 2018), Ritika Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh's sister, would be hosting a party for the newlyweds and now, we're here with the first picture of Ranveer Singh from the same. Donning a quirky avatar, Ranveer Singh looks every bit crazy and we aren't complaining! Have a look at his pictures for tonight's party...

    Oh So Quirky!

    Designer Manish Arora shared the picture and captioned it as saying, "When your friend and one of the best actors in India asks you to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it's been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it's just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?"

    Fans React To His Look For The Party

    Fans are anything but disappointed with his look. Here's how they reacted:

    @mynameiskalai: "Omg I am screaming dying 💕❤💕❤ so glad he is back with the quirk." [sic]

    @the_craftcafe: "I've always liked Ranveer but now even more!" [sic]

    Ranveer Is All Love For Manish Arora

    Ranveer also commented on his own pictures and wrote, "Manish ...... i ........ LOVE YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!" [sic]

    Preparation At Grand Hyatt

    The wedding party is happening at Grand Hyatt and reportedly, only family members and close friends are expected to turn up at the do.

    Grand Hyatt’s Sweet Gesture For The Newlyweds

    Grand Hyatt left no stone unturned to make the party every bit special for the newlyweds and their sweet gesture and efforts are worth praising!

