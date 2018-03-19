 »   »   » Ranveer Singh: Ranbir Kapoor Rejected Band Baaja Baraat, Aditya Chopra Politely Said I'm Ugly

Ranveer Reminisces His Struggling Days

"I ought to be pinching myself sitting in front of people. I wake up everyday thinking that I am living a dream. I was this young kid obsessed with Hindi movies.



I struggled for three years in Mumbai, with my portfolio in my hand. I went through the routine drill. I made my own luck. I put my self in that position that where that good wave comes and you can flow with it.







'Ranbir Rejected Band Baaja Baraat'

"Ranbir Kapoor said no to 'Band Baaja Baraat'. YRF was looking for a new face I got a call and I knew this was the opportunity I was waiting for.



I kept my face safe and didn't do modelling or music videos. And then I got a massive launch, essentially for an 'outsider', opposite a reasonably recognisable star Anushka Sharma," Ranveer said.







Aditya Chopra Had Said Ranveer's Not A Very Good Looking Boy

Ranveer said his mentor and producer Aditya Chopra had made him aware that he is "not a conventionally good looking boy. He said 'my son you have to act really well if you want people to like you' , which is a polite way to say you are ugly."



The actor, however, said the gossips that his father had put in money to launch his Bollywood career were heartbreaking and took away the thrill of his maiden success.







'Aditya Chopra Put Faith In Talent & Not Legacy'

Ranveer said by putting faith in him, Chopra set a great example of promoting actors on the basis of talent and not 'legacy'.



"Aditya Chopra realised star system was killing the industry at that time. He realised the need of the hour was to give actors break on the basis of talent and not legacy.



He started with Anushka followed by me. And mine was a great example. A leading man suddenly born out of sheer auditioning process," he said.







Ranveer On His 'Energetic' Persona

Ranveer is known for his energetic persona and flamboyance, but the actor said this was not the case when he started out in the industry as he thought as an actor he was suppose to please everyone.



"When I first came to into the limelight I was very nervous. I was famous three days after my first film released. I didn't grew up around anybody famous so I was confused how to deal with this beast."







'The Stardom Hit Me Like A Truck'

"This fame or stardom hit me like a truck. I was struggling with that hit for three years till the time I got critical acclaim for 'Lootera' and critical/commercial success of 'Ram-Leela'.



"I didn't know who to be? how to be? what to say or do? Every decision was affected by this notion that I want people to like me as we are in the business of making people like us.



I was making affected decisions in my dressing or domineer thinking that this is how a young upcoming actor is suppose to be," he said.







Ranveer Has Now Realised It Is Better To Be Himself As Success And Fame Are Momentary Possessions.

The actor, who is also a fan favourite when it comes to clicking pictures or interacting with them, said he takes it as his responsibility to be good to his audience and make them smile.



"You are not allowed to have a bad mood day. There is a certain responsibility. You are an entertainer. I take it upon myself to entertain and please people to spread smile and joy.



I believe that's my calling. I love the crowd and interacting with people. I get very excited when somebody gets excited seeing me. Till now, I haven't realised or believed that I have become a star.



Priyanka Chopra, my very dear friend says, 'you are that boy who will always be telling his mother... Mom I have become a star."

