 »   »   » He Was ARROGANT! Ranveer Singh Regrets Saying He Could Have Done Kaminey Better Than Shahid Kapoor

What Shahid Told The Media

Which actor would not wish to play a character like Khilji in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? You know, once on 'Koffee with Karan', Ranveer said he would have done my role in 'Kaminey' better than me... I would have done Khilji differently."



Ranveer's Reaction: I Was Very Arrogant

He told India Today, "I think in my first year I was very arrogant. In retrospect, that is not something I should have said. I regret saying that (I could have done Kaminey better than Shahid Kapoor)



Ranveer Justified Shahid's Comment

"What's wrong in saying that, it's stating the obvious. Every actor brings something unique to the table, so every actor will approach a part in his or her own way."



The Actor Also Talked About His Wedding Rumours

"Really, I don't know where that's coming from. But, yes ofcourse, these are things I think about. I try and create a work and life balance so as much as I consumed by my work at the moment, these things are on my mind. But, nothing decisive as of yet."



Is Marriage On The Cards?

"Currently, I am a little bit consumed with my work. I have got a line up of films; one that I am currently shooting. I am currently in the thick of Gully Boy, after that I have got Simmba, with Rohit Shetty and then 1983 World Cup. Right now, I am just consumed by these exciting opportunities."



When Asked About His Rumoured Girlfriend Deepika

''She is the number one actress of Hindi cinema today. She has crossed over to working in English films as well. She has achieved so much and I am extremely proud of her. I don't know about my stardom.''



On Death Threats To Deepika

''I was filled with pain. There is no doubt about that and I had a very strong urge to act out, speak out but I was given strict instructions not to and I had to respect that, because I was not at the forefront of this fight.''

''It is the prerogative of the producers, of the director. If they were explicitly telling me that me saying something or doing something is going to complicate things further. We were there for each other and Mr Bhansali took his time to come out of what he went through understandably.''



On His Stardom

''My stardom is not something I think about. I only look upon myself as an actor. I have a long way to go in my own estimation. I don't think I have done my best work yet. So, I want to continue to grow and develop and be the best actor I can be."

