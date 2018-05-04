 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Reveals The Story Of His Next Film Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy is inspired by the story of famous rapper Divine, who gained popularity after producing a string of music videos. At a recent event, the actor talked about his upcoming film in detail. He said, "I have just completed shooting of Gully Boy. It is a very special story, one that I am closely attached to. It is set against the backdrop of flourishing desi hip-hop scene coming out of Bombay (Mumbai)."

"It is the story which represents Mumbai in its true sense and the city is my hometown, these are my people, this is my language so this is the story I am really attached to. It's an underdog story about a kid who broke through from great adversity in life to make it as a recording artist," the handsome actor added.

When a leading news agency asked, ''What advice he wants to give to the youngsters of the nation?'', Ranveer Singh said, "You just have to believe in yourself and pursue what you are truly passionate about. If it's coming on from your heart,its right. You shouldn't think that anything out of your reach and far-fetched or impossible you to achieve.''

He further added, ''For me, to be a Hindi film hero was the dream but seemed very much out of my reach until I had a realisation that I can accept failure but I can't accept not trying. So, however, daunting the odds may seem, I am going to be brave and muster up the courage and do what my heart says.''

''I just want to say youngster out there to follow your heart, pursue your passion and don't be afraid because nothing is impossible," he said.

On a related note, Gully Boy also stars actress Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen working together. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Those who are not aware, Gully Boy will release on Valentine's Day 2019.

