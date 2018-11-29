 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Reveals The Wedding Was DELAYED Because Of Deepika Padukone & Why He Chose Lake Como

Ranveer On His New Journey As A 'Husband'

While speaking to Filmfare, Ranveer Singh said, "I've been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go."

Why Did Ranveer Choose Lake Como?

Speaking of getting married at Lake Como, Ranveer Singh said, "Whatever she wished, I wanted her to have it. That's the first step in being the husband of the millennium."

He Further Added..

"Whatever her vision of getting married, I wanted her to realise it. Whatever she wanted, it was done exactly in that manner. She deserves every bit of it. I too deserve happiness and my happiness comes from her happiness. It's that simple."

Ranveer On Realizing That Deepika Is The 'One' For Him

"Six months into the relationship, I knew she was the one. I nurtured the relationship accordingly. It's been six years now. She's too good, too lovely. She's a force of nature. I understood that almost immediately."

Ranveer Also Revealed The Wedding Was Delayed Because Of Deepika

Speaking of being ready for the marriage, Ranveer said, "I believe when the feeling is right, it's the right time. I've been feeling it's right for a long time. This could have happened three years back as well.

Now that she's also feeling right about it, it's perhaps the right time now. When two people feel right about it, it's the right time."

Ranveer Gives A Lovely Reply When Asked If Deepika Is Lucky To Have Him...

"I don't think about these things. I'm lucky to have her. I knew all too well that this is the woman I'm going to marry."

'Deepika Will Be The Mother Of My Children'

"This is the woman who would become the mother of my children. I've been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we'll do it," concluded Ranveer.