 »   »   » Ranveer Singh REVEALS Why His Wedding With Deepika Padukone Is NOT HAPPENING This Year!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most hot and happening couples in Bollywood. Though the lovebirds have never openly admitted their relationship in public, their public display of affection even on the social media have a different story. Lately, there have been a lot of speculations about Ranveer and Deepika getting married by the end of this year. In fact, reports even suggested that Deepika has began shopping for her wedding trousseau with her to-be in-laws.

Another report suggested that Ranveer and Deepika are tying the knot in Switzerland. But now it looks like their fans would have to wait a little longer for the good news to pour. Recently while speaking to Spice Route magazine, Ranveer revealed why there are no wedding bells ringing this year. Scroll down to read more-

Nothing Is Official

Ranveer was quoted as saying, " It is the function of speculation - to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer."

Work Comes First

The 'Padmaavat' actor said, "I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working."

Do We Hear An Announcement Soon?

"Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted. So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops," Ranveer said.

Ranveer Admits Deepika Is A Special Person

"Deepika is a very special person in my life. I admire her a lot and she is a brilliant actor."

He Showered Her With Praises

"Her capabilities were discovered after Cocktail because it became a commercial success, but I had noticed it much earlier, starting with Love Aaj Kal and then Break Ke Baad and Lafangey Parindey. She is operating at an advanced level of performance right now. Having worked with her in Goliyon Ki RasLeela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and now Padmaavat, you have to see it to believe it, the way she works."

He Loves Her Vibe

"I can't think of any actor in today's time doing double shifts. I remember while shooting for Ram Leela, she was also juggling between Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I love her vibe; she's so calm, like a Buddhist monk. She's an extremely warm person, genuine and very, very kind to one and all. Beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside."

Deepika On Reports Of Her Wedding With Ranveer

The actress had recently revealed, "When it is time, I think I will know it. But as an institution, I think it is extremely important because that's the way I have been raised. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl's dream. I have always followed my instincts and I think I will feel it when I am ready or when it has to happen."



Story first published: Monday, April 9, 2018, 10:09 [IST]
