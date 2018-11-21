 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Shares A Dreamy Pic With Wife Deepika Padukone From His Bangalore Wedding Reception

After dating for about six years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched on 14th and 15th November at a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. The newlyweds are hosting a wedding reception at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru today.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page to share a picture of him with his new bride Deepika and it's beautiful beyond words. Even Deepika Padukone later shared the same picture and we are totally mesmerized by them. Have a look at it here-

Deepika looks radiant in a Kanjeevaram sari gifted by her mother, Mrs Ujjwala Padukone and has been styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. On the other hand, Ranveer looks dapper in a Rohit Bal outfit.

After their wedding reception in Bengaluru today, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting two more wedding receptions in Mumbai- one on 28th December for their social circle and another one on 1st December for their film industry pals.