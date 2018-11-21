English
 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Shares A Dreamy Pic With Wife Deepika Padukone From His Bangalore Wedding Reception

Ranveer Singh Shares A Dreamy Pic With Wife Deepika Padukone From His Bangalore Wedding Reception

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After dating for about six years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched on 14th and 15th November at a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. The newlyweds are hosting a wedding reception at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru today. 

    Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page to share a picture of him with his new bride Deepika and it's beautiful beyond words. Even Deepika Padukone later shared the same picture and we are totally mesmerized by them. Have a look at it here-

    rgt

    Deepika looks radiant in a Kanjeevaram sari gifted by her mother, Mrs Ujjwala Padukone and has been styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. On the other hand, Ranveer looks dapper in a Rohit Bal outfit.

    After their wedding reception in Bengaluru today, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting two more wedding receptions in Mumbai- one on 28th December for their social circle and another one on 1st December for their film industry pals.

    Read more about: ranveer singh deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue