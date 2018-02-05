 »   »   » DAMN SCARY! Ranveer Singh Talks About A Shocking Incident That Happened On The Sets Of Padmaavat

About The Hangover

He added, "During and between shoot days, I was shooting from 9 am to 9 pm, and after that, there used to be the hangover. Like until 4-5am in the morning, I was still reeling under what I had done.''



It Was A Scary Experience

''Even between shoot days, those waves of thoughts would suddenly come up and it was damn hard to snap out of it. I was constantly experiencing a character hangover to the point I thought I was losing myself to this character. And that was very scary for me."



I Was Going Crazy

"I really thought I was going crazy. I felt like I was losing my marbles. A really strange incident happened off camera, on the set. Somebody made a mistake and I turned towards that person and I was gonna attack, physically assault that person as Alauddin Khilji.''



This Is Not Real

''I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, a second. This is not f***ing real. This sh** is going deep down.' Because, suddenly my instinctive reaction was that of the character's and not mine."



I Isolated Myself

"The thing was I had isolated myself during the shooting process as well. I was going to the set in the morning, playing Alauddin all day and then sleeping whenever I slept. And going and being Alauddin again. Doing that for enough days on end, too much of it for too long, I was suddenly generating ill-feelings, harbouring negative and evil thoughts."



I Had An Outer Body Experience

"Once, I looked into the mirror and I had an outer body experience. I was thinking certain things, I was alone at home and I happened to walk by a mirror and there was this look on my face and I couldn't recognise myself. I had never seen my face look like that. It was really strange.''



I Called My Mom

"I thought I was going mad, and I realised it was only because I wasn't doing enough ‘Ranveer things' (*winks*). So, I started calling my mum and telling her and my best friends how I am feeling.''



And To Help Me...

''And, they started coming home after I came home from work and started spending three-four hours with me, talking. And that was helpful."

