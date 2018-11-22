 »   »   »  Why Ranveer Singh Told Media NOT TO SEPARATE Him From Wife Deepika Padukone At His Reception Party?

Media Asked Them To Pose Solo!

When the duo was posing for the media, paparazzi asked them to pose solo too at their reception party. Ranveer, who's known for his witty replies, told media, "Abbi miyan-biwi saath hue hain, tu alag kyon kar raha hai?"

DeepVeer Were Humble To Their Guests

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "The live. The love. The laugh. The bride with the greatest humility, brightest smile and the biggest heart. With her mother - her strength her model. I heart you @deepikapadukone you are blessed and may you stay blessed with this man who stood and Smiled with each and every one of your relative and guest and staff and loved one from your home town. Total love and admiration for you @ranveersingh. Stay blessed."

An Inside Picture Of DeepVeer With Pooja Makhija

Pooja Makhija also shared her picture with Deepika & Ranveer and captioned it as saying, "To couple that stole the hearts of millions and to the couple that has a heart one in a million. So much love, so much warmth, such humility and simplicity that I witnessed last night - my heart loves you and blesses you a million times more today."

Deepika Looked Every Bit Royal

Deepika, who has played the role of a queen, a couple of times on the silver screen, looked every bit royal at her wedding reception. Fans can't stop raving about simple yet elegant look.

Details Of Deepika's Look For Bengaluru Reception

Deepika completed the look with multiple strings of pearl, a heavy emerald-diamond choker by Sabyasachi, matching earnings and gajra in her hair.

What's Next?

Deepika & Ranveer will also be hosting the reception in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1, where the who's who of the industry will be in attendance.