 »   »   » Ranveer Singh To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award For Padmaavat!

Ranveer's Path-Breaking Performance

Ranveer's acting as Khilji in Padmaavat has been hailed as ‘outstanding' and ‘path-breaking' and both critics and audiences have unanimously credited him for giving Bollywood one of its most iconic villains of all time.



Here's Comes An Award For The Young Gun

So, it comes as no surprise that Ranveer has been awarded the Dadasahed Phalke Excellence Award as Best Actor this year for Padmaavat. Some of Hindi cinema's biggest stars have been recognized with this award in the past for their contribution to cinema.



Padmaavat Does Wonders For Ranveer

"We take immense pleasure to inform you that you have been finalised for The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for the memorable role for the Padmaavat," the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award committee wrote to Ranveer announcing his award.



It's A Clean Sweep!

This is already the third Best Actor award that Ranveer has picked up for his stand out performance in Padmaavat. Given his brilliance in the film, this year should be a clean sweep for Ranveer.



One Of Ranveer's Toughest Roles

Speaking about the challenges of playing a role in Khilji, Ranveer had earlier said in an interview, "I thought I was going crazy, and harbouring these feelings and instincts is not healthy. I felt like I was losing myself to this character. The first thing I did was spend more time with my mum and my friends, and telling them how I feel. They counseled me and helped me get through that phase."

