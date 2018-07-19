 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh To Be Seen In Conversation With Jaggi Vasudev At IIMB Annual Leadership Conclave

The annual leadership conclave hosted by the IIMB Alumni Association, is set to be held on July 20 and 21, 2018, at Taj Bangalore and the Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh is all set to be seen in a conversation with spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev. Apart from Ranveer Singh, celebrities such as Prakash Padukone, Aakash Ambani and Karan Johar are among others who would be a part of the annual leadership conclave. This is the third edition of the conclave hosted by the IIMB Alumni Association.

While Ranveer Singh will be in conversation with spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev about the DNA of success, Karan Johar and BTVI Consulting Editor Fatima Karan will hold a talk on how smart phones have begun to curate the entertainment domain.

The theme for the third edition of the conclave is all about 'Sensing the future' and the panel discussions would revolve around breakthrough technologies, innovations across science, space and sports. The annual leadership conclave has an impressive line-up of global thinkers, leaders, entrepreneurs, business tycoons and policy makers and they'll all address leadership and challenges of the future.

