 »   »   » A Nak*d Ranveer Singh Could Have Been A Part Of An MMS Scandal, Thanks To A Fan!

The Struggle Is Real For Ranveer

"I ran across the changing room, in my condition, and I have shouted ‘Aye!' Because of the way I have shouted, he has panicked and forgotten to run away."

Can You Imagine This Situation!

"Can you imagine naked me going, ‘Aye, Aye!'? I caught his arm and I grabbed the phone."

MMS Scandal Averted!

"Fortunately, I had that presence of mind. If that video came out... I had to destroy it. It goes to this extent almost every other day," Ranveer Singh summed it up.

The Things Celebs Go Through

Celebs go through a lot these days and a single photo/video can change the entire course of their career. We're glad that Ranveer Singh averted a MMS scandal just in the nick of time.

The Same Happened To Rakhi Sawant

Just a year ago, a video of Rakhi Sawant changing in her dressing room was all over the internet and Rakhi was enraged by the incident. Till now, nobody knows who actually filmed it.

Riya Sen Also Caught In A MMS Scandal!

Over a decade ago, Riya Sen was caught in a MMS scandal being intimate with her then boyfriend Ashmit Patel.

Lookalikes!

If all this was not enough, people end up sharing lookalikes of celebrities in compromising positions, which is ridiculous and absurd.