A Nak*d Ranveer Singh Could Have Been A Part Of An MMS Scandal, Thanks To A Fan!

Ranveer Singh is one of the most desirable men in India as of now and people love and admire his confidence and hyper-active persona as he's capable of entertaining everyone with his unique personality. Also, Ranveer Singh revealed his most funny and weird incident where a fan secretly recorded him being naked in the changing room and the actor had to run naked to catch him and delete the video.

He opened up at a chat show, "I was in the changing room, buck naked. I'm drying my hair in one of the stalls. I look and there's a guy filming with his light on. I was like, 'Light toh off kar leta, toh pakda nahi jaata'."

"I ran across the changing room, in my condition, and I have shouted ‘Aye!' Because of the way I have shouted, he has panicked and forgotten to run away."

"Can you imagine naked me going, ‘Aye, Aye!'? I caught his arm and I grabbed the phone."

"Fortunately, I had that presence of mind. If that video came out... I had to destroy it. It goes to this extent almost every other day," Ranveer Singh summed it up.

Celebs go through a lot these days and a single photo/video can change the entire course of their career. We're glad that Ranveer Singh averted a MMS scandal just in the nick of time.

Just a year ago, a video of Rakhi Sawant changing in her dressing room was all over the internet and Rakhi was enraged by the incident. Till now, nobody knows who actually filmed it.

Over a decade ago, Riya Sen was caught in a MMS scandal being intimate with her then boyfriend Ashmit Patel.

If all this was not enough, people end up sharing lookalikes of celebrities in compromising positions, which is ridiculous and absurd.

