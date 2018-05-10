English
CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Ranveer Singh Was Missing Deepika Padukone Badly At Sonam Kapoor's Reception!

Posted By:
Sonam Kapoor Reception: Ranveer Singh CAUGHT MISSING Deepika Padukone at party | FilmiBeat

While fans are still reeling with Sonam Kapoor's wedding hangover, we are here with juicy inside gossips from her wedding reception party, which was attended by who's who of the B-town including the Bachchans, Khans, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others. Few of the stars, who was missing at the reception were Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha.

Well, we don't know about the other three actresses but Deepika Padukone was missed badly by her loveboy Ranveer Singh at the party and here's what the actor ended up doing. We could have revealed in words but let the pictures do the talking as the actor was caught red-handed.

Ranveer Took A Break From Reception Party

A picture of Ranveer Singh taking a break from the reception party is going viral on the social media. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen sitting in the lobby while talking to someone on call!

Deepika Reacted To The Picture

While, we were not sure whether it was Deepika Padukone on the other side, the diva herself confirmed it by commenting on the post with a 'heart' emoticon, leaving all the DeepVeer fans in awe!

Ranveer Was Also Bowled Over Deepika's Red Hot Look

While, Ranveer was busy attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities, Deepika Padukone was busy slaying at Met Gala that took place on May 8, 2018. When Deepika posted a picture of her look for event, Ranveer was spontaneous enough to comment on her picture and wrote 'Uff yaar' followed by a heart emoticon.

Here Comes The Another One

Here's another post of Deepika Padukone in red dress which had Ranveer Singh all drooling. The actor wrote "*dead*" on this picture and all we can say is 'we feel you Ranveer'.

Ranveer Had A Gala Time At Sonam's Wedding

Despite missing Deepika at the do, Ranveer Singh had a blast at his cousin's wedding and his inside pictures/videos were mad enough to prove it!

From shaking legs with SRK/Salman/Arjun/Anil Kapoor to clicking crazy selfies, Ranveer had the best time at the party.

Story first published: Thursday, May 10, 2018, 14:06 [IST]
