 »   »   » CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Ranveer Singh Was Missing Deepika Padukone Badly At Sonam Kapoor's Reception!

Ranveer Took A Break From Reception Party

A picture of Ranveer Singh taking a break from the reception party is going viral on the social media. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen sitting in the lobby while talking to someone on call!

Deepika Reacted To The Picture

While, we were not sure whether it was Deepika Padukone on the other side, the diva herself confirmed it by commenting on the post with a 'heart' emoticon, leaving all the DeepVeer fans in awe!

Ranveer Was Also Bowled Over Deepika's Red Hot Look

While, Ranveer was busy attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities, Deepika Padukone was busy slaying at Met Gala that took place on May 8, 2018. When Deepika posted a picture of her look for event, Ranveer was spontaneous enough to comment on her picture and wrote 'Uff yaar' followed by a heart emoticon.

Here Comes The Another One

Here's another post of Deepika Padukone in red dress which had Ranveer Singh all drooling. The actor wrote "*dead*" on this picture and all we can say is 'we feel you Ranveer'.

Ranveer Had A Gala Time At Sonam's Wedding

Despite missing Deepika at the do, Ranveer Singh had a blast at his cousin's wedding and his inside pictures/videos were mad enough to prove it!

From shaking legs with SRK/Salman/Arjun/Anil Kapoor to clicking crazy selfies, Ranveer had the best time at the party.