 »   »   » IPL 2018! Ranveer Singh Will Not Perform At The Opening Ceremony

The Indian Premier League 2018 is all set for a grand larger than life opening ceremony on April 7 and Ranveer Singh was scheduled for a high-energy dance performance. Sadly, the actor has pulled out and will not be performing at the IPL 2018 as he's suffering from an injured shoulder during a football match and the doctors have strictly advised him to take complete rest and not add more pressure on his shoulder.
"After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only over-strain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement.
Will His Injury Affect Gully Boy's Shoot?
Ranveer Singh's spokesperson revealed that even though he won't be part of IPL opening ceremony, he'll still shoot for his upcoming movie Gully Boy, as the actor finds it safe as it doesn't involve dance steps.
Just A Few Scenes To Be Shot!
"Ranveer will continue to shoot for Gully Boy as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot," the spokesperson added.
Hrithik Roshan To Replace Ranveer Singh For IPL Opening Ceremony
Also, the BCCI officials are keen to replace Ranveer Singh with Hrithik Roshan for the IPL opening ceremony and are awaiting the Kaabil actor's nod.
Official Statement In A Day Or Two!
"The BCCI is looking at Hrithik to woo the audience in what should be a stellar show. Having a performer like him will only raise the bar further. The official announcement should be done in a few days once the deal is signed. It is sad that Ranveer suffered an injury but we wish him a speedy recovery," said an official from BCCI.
