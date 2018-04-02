 »   »   » IPL 2018! Ranveer Singh Will Not Perform At The Opening Ceremony

Will His Injury Affect Gully Boy's Shoot?

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson revealed that even though he won't be part of IPL opening ceremony, he'll still shoot for his upcoming movie Gully Boy, as the actor finds it safe as it doesn't involve dance steps.

Just A Few Scenes To Be Shot!

"Ranveer will continue to shoot for Gully Boy as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot," the spokesperson added.

Hrithik Roshan To Replace Ranveer Singh For IPL Opening Ceremony

Also, the BCCI officials are keen to replace Ranveer Singh with Hrithik Roshan for the IPL opening ceremony and are awaiting the Kaabil actor's nod.

Official Statement In A Day Or Two!

"The BCCI is looking at Hrithik to woo the audience in what should be a stellar show. Having a performer like him will only raise the bar further. The official announcement should be done in a few days once the deal is signed. It is sad that Ranveer suffered an injury but we wish him a speedy recovery," said an official from BCCI.